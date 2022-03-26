EU says nuclear agreement with Iran 'very close'

TEHRAN - Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said on Saturday that world powers and Iran were "very close" to agreement to reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Borrell made the comments when addressing the Doha Forum international conference, according to WION.

The nuclear deal was struck between Iran and world powers including the U.S. in July 2015. But former U.S. president Donald Trump took U.S. out of the deal in 2018. He did this despite the fact that the multilateral agreement is endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Revival of the deal would put limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

The nuclear talks had been close to an agreement until Russia made last-minute demands of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine should not affect its trade with Iran.

Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator for the nuclear talks said on Friday he will travel to Tehran on Saturday to meet Iran's chief negotiator.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said this week that a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term if the United States is pragmatic.