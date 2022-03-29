Oil projects benefits from 82% of NIDC’s operating capability in a year

TEHRAN- The managing director of National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) announced the use of more than 82 percent of the company's operational capacity in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20) in the implementation of oil industry programs in the field of maintaining and increasing oil production capacity in the country.

Explaining the performance of the NIDC in 1400, Hamidreza Golpayegani said: "While at the beginning of the year, 55 drilling rigs out of a total of 73 were operational, with the development of activities, this number reached 60 rigs during the year."

He pointed out that 13 drilling rigs of the onshore and offshore fleet are in the process of rebuilding and quality improvement, adding that with the plans made and also the development plans of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the number of active drilling rigs in 1401 will increase.

As the official has announced, NIDC dug and completed digging operation of 75 oil and gas wells in the past Iranian calendar year.

Golpayegani said that the drilled wells consisted of six development, five exploratory, and 64 workover ones, adding that 76,125 meters of drilling was conducted for drilling the mentioned wells.

After the U.S. reimposition of sanctions against Iran, indigenizing the know-how for the manufacturing of the parts and equipment applied in different industrial sectors is one of the major strategies that the Islamic Republic has been strongly following up to reach self-reliance and nullify the sanctions.

Oil, gas, and petrochemical industries have outstanding performances in this due, with indigenizing the knowledge for manufacturing many parts and equipment that were previously imported.

Among different sectors of the mentioned industries, drilling could be mentioned as a prominent example in this regard.

MA/MA