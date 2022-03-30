Technical, engineering services export increases 400% in a year

TEHRAN- Iran’s export of technical and engineering services rose 400 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), from its previous year, the head of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

Alireza Peyman-Pak put the value of Iran’s technical, engineering exports at over $2.3 billion in the past year, and said that the exports were made to 18 countries.

He said that the export of technical and engineering services is planned to surpass $4 billion in the present year.

Head of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) has said that many of the countries in the region are seeking the Islamic Republic’s engineering and technical services and the country can provide them with such services.

“The 13th government’s major policy is to expand presence in target markets, and many countries in the region are looking for our engineering and industrial capabilities,” Masoud Mir-Kazemi said back in October 2021.

Speaking in a meeting with some of the country’s major contractor companies, Mir-Kazemi noted that such companies should become more productive, value-creating companies.

"Maintaining international economic markets is more important than entering those markets, and to achieve this important goal, the government should pay special attention to organizing the private sector activities in target markets,” he said.

“We know the value of the work of the country's technical, engineering, and professional organizations. The talent and potential of these companies should not be taken for granted,” the official added.

