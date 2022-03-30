TEDPIX gains 17,900 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 17,921 points to 1.432 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 7.978 billion securities worth 36.448 trillion rials (about $140 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 6,038 points, and the second market’s index gained 57,987 points.

In the last week of the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), the chairman of the Economic Committee of the Iranian Parliament Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi had said: “The country’s stock market is expected to have a better condition in the next Iranian calendar year.”

“According to nuclear deal negotiations and new developments abroad, new windows are expected to be opened for the country's economy and, most importantly, for the capital market,” Pour-Ebrahimi stated on March 15.

“The trend of the stock exchange trading in the next year is expected to be upward”, he noted.

The parliament and the government are taking serious measures to solve the problems of the capital market and this can have positive consequences in the long run, he stressed.

