Annual export from Bushehr province rises 67%

TEHRAN- The value of export from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, rose 67 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year, a provincial official announced.

Behrouz Qarehbeygi, the director-general of the province’s customs department, put the value of export from the province at $10.136 billion in the past year.

He put the weight of exported commodities, including gas condensate, at 25.78 million tons, with six percent growth year on year.

The official further announced that 25.506 million tons of non-oil goods, excluding gas condensate, worth $9.9 billion were exported from Bushehr province in the previous year, showing 73 percent and six percent annual rise in terms of value and weight, respectively.

He named petrochemical products, gas condensate, minerals, fisheries, and vegetables as the main exported items, and China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, Pakistan, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Mozambique and Qatar as the major export destinations of the province’s products in the past year.

As previously announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400, as compared to its previous year.

Alireza Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for its preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official underlined.

MA/MA