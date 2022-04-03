TEDPIX climbs nearly 30,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 29,859 points to 1.461 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 10.829 billion securities worth 57.245 trillion rials (about $220 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 28,021 points, and the second market’s index climbed 41,119 points.

TEDPIX rose 87,119 points (6.48 percent) to 1.432 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) plans to collaborate with the country’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) to launch money market mutual funds in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21), the bank’s governor announced on March 15.

“One of the plans of the central bank and the securities and exchange organization for this year is to launch money market funds that [currently] exist in the world but not in Iran, so we hope to create them in the current year,” Ali Saleh-Abadi stated.

Saleh-Abadi made the remarks at the unveiling ceremony of SEO’s new capital market assessment and monitoring system in Tehran.

“Due to the development of the capital market, the increase in the volume of stock transactions, and the emergence of new instruments, this market also needs more monitoring and observation,” the official said, underlining the significant role of the mentioned system.

MA/MA