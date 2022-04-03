Iranian basketball center Geramipour joins Taichung Wagor Suns

TEHRAN – British-Iranian professional basketball center Aaron Geramipour joined Taiwanese basketball team Taichung Wagor Suns.

The 29-year-old player has most recently played for Argentinian team San Lorenzo de Almagro.

Born and raised in Stockport, Manchester, Geramipour was a member of Iran basketball team in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Geramipour started his playing career in Spanish team Gran Canaria and also played in Ourense, Soles de Mexicali, Cibona and Iranian club Azad University.

The Suns became one of the six teams of the inaugural T1 League season. It’s a Taiwanese men's professional basketball league founded in 2021. T1 League is the third professional basketball league in Taiwan after the Chinese Basketball Alliance (CBA) and the P. League+ (PLG).