TEHRAN – Iranian judo player Arash Aghaei was killed after coming in contact with a power line.

The 30-year-old was electrocuted in a body building club in Iranian city of Tabriz.

Aghaei claimed a bronze medal at the Asian U21 Championships Hainan in 2013.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Aghaei's family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.