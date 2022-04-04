Iran records 50m overnight stays for new year holidays

TEHRAN – Iranians made over 50 million overnight stays during the two-week new year (Noruz) holidays, starting March 21.

“Based on data obtained from all provinces, a total of 50, 663, 296 overnight stays have been recorded across the country during Noruz holidays which came to an end on April 2,” a tourism official said on Monday.

The majority of the overnight stays were recorded in authorized accommodation centers, hotels, and guest houses in the provinces of Mazandaran, Khorasan Razavi, Gilan, Hormozgan, Fars, Isfahan, Bushehr, Yazd, Khuzestan, and Tehran, the official said, CHTN reported.

Domestic vacationers made almost 14 million overnight stays in the northern province of Mazandaran during the period, the provincial tourism chief Mehdi Izadi said on Sunday.

Noruz travelers made over 86,000 overnight stays in the lesser-known Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province during the period officially started on March 21.

On March 12, President Ebrahim Raisi said Iranians who have received the second dose of COVID vaccine were allowed to travel across the country during the new year holidays.

Noruz journeys as well as (public) gatherings and celebrations will be allowed if coronavirus protocols declared by National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control are observed by people, Raisi said.

“Noruz ceremonies and trips, if practiced under health protocols, could be beneficial for the revival of the tourism industry and handicrafts, which have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic in many provinces,” he explained.

Last year, in the face of intensive coronavirus restrictions, the number of domestic travels fell by 96 percent during the Noruz holidays compared to two years earlier, the tourism ministry announced. Iranians made some 2.5 million overnight stays across the country during the Noruz holidays, while the number added up to over 74 million in the same period in 1398 (March 21-April 2, 2019), which shows a drastic fall.

Available data suggest the country’s tourism industry has suffered $233m losses due to COVID restrictions over the past two years. “Iranian tourism facilities have incurred a loss of 69 trillion rials ($233 million) due to the outbreak of the coronavirus over the past two years,” an official with the tourism ministry said early in January.

Iranians traditionally make hundreds of thousands of domestic trips during the New Year holidays, when most businesses and workplaces are closed, as are schools.

