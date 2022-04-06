Iraq drops PCR test for Iranian pilgrims

TEHRAN – The PCR test certificate is not needed anymore for Iranian pilgrims to enter Iraq, the head of public relations of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, has stated.

To facilitate the movement of pilgrims to Iraq, the negative PCR test mandate for Iranian pilgrims was lifted, IRIB quoted Vahid Eskandari as saying on Wednesday.

As in the past, Iranian pilgrims must have a valid vaccination card issued by the Ministry of Health, indicating two-doses inoculation, and there is no need to receive a PCR test, he explained.

In November, Turkey agreed to drop mandatory PCR tests for fully vaccinated Iranian travelers, ILNA reported.

Travelers are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their final dose of a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Passengers between the ages of 12 and 18, who are not vaccinated, will need to be tested for COVID-19. If the test is negative, they can proceed with their travels in Turkey. If the test is positive, they will be required to quarantine.

FB/MG