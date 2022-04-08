IDRO’s new head appointed

TEHRAN – Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin has appointed Ali Nabavi as the 21st head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), IRIB reported.

Fatemi Amin, who is the Chairman of IDRO’s General Assembly, appointed Nabavi to the position according to a resolution approved during the extraordinary general assembly meeting of the organization which was attended by the ministers of economy, defense, energy, science, and labor as well as the vice president and chairman of the Planning and Budget Organization.

Nabavi, who has been also a board member at IDRO, was previously the industry minister's special assistant for corporate affairs.

He has also served as the chairman of the board of directors of Mobarakeh Steel Company, secretary of the Industry Ministry’s Finance Working Group, and the director of the Energy Program of the mentioned ministry.

