Clergyman martyred by Takfiri terrorist buried in Mashhad

A funeral procession was held on Thursday for Aslani, a clergyman who was stabbed in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) on Tuesday. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. People from all walks of life, officials of Khorasan Razavi province, as well as local officials of the shrine city of Mashhad, participated in the funeral procession. Aslani and two other clergymen were stabbed by an Uzbek Takfiri terrorist on Tuesday.



