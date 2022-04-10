Police recover relics in western Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have recovered 53 pieces of historical relics after policemen searched the house of a suspect in Delfan county of the western Lorestan province.

“In this operation, 53 historical objects, comprising 21 items of various rings, and 32 items of beads and stone blades, as well as a hunting weapon were seized,” a local police commander in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Sunday.

The suspect was surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation and trial, the commander added.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period. Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the dynasties of Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian.

AFM