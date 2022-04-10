Badminton player Aghaei to miss 2022 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Badminton player Soraya Aghaei will most likely miss the 2022 Asian Games.

The 26-year-old player, who represented Iran at the 2022 Olympic Games in Tokyo, has undergone surgery on her both knees and will not be fit for the Games.

Fariba Madadi, vice president of Iran badminton federation, said that Aghaei will most likely be absent in the Asian Games.

“A total of 12 badminton players have been invited to the team and we select two players for the Games. Aghaei’s health is our priority and I think she is not ready for the Games,” Madadi said.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China from Sept. 10 to 25.