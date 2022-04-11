Veselin Vujovic named Iran handball coach

TEHRAN – Serbian Veselin Vujovic has been named as new head coach of Iran national handball team.

The 61-year-old coach will head Iran national team in the 2022 Asian Games, Islamic Solidarity Games and 2023 IHF World Handball Championship.

“I attended Iranian league competition in Isfahan and I have to say the country has good infrastructure facilities. I know Iran handball. Since I arrived in Iran, I found out how hospitable the people are. We will start the training very soon,” he said.

As a player, Vujovic competed at the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics for the Yugoslavia national team and won a gold and a bronze medal in Los Angeles and Seoul, respectively.