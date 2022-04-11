TEDPIX up 5,400 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 5,477 points to 1.479 million on Monday.

As reported, over 11.387 billion securities worth 53.819 trillion rials (about $193.59 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 4,764 points, and the second market’s index climbed 8,704 points.

TEDPIX rose 31,637 points (2.2 percent) to 1.463 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

