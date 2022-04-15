‘Leader’s strong backing for negotiating team shows Iran’s red lines been observed’

TEHRAN - A member of the Parliament Planning and Budget Committee has said the support for the nuclear negotiating team by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution shows that Iran’s red lines have been observed in the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Jabar Kochekinejad said the Leader has supported the nuclear negotiators in successive governments.

“In different eras we have been witnessing the support of the Leader of the Revolution for the negotiating team. Of course, sometimes he also gives warnings to the negotiating team. The strong support of the Leader of the Revolution for the negotiating team indicates the observation of red lines in the process of negotiations,” Kochekinejad stated.

Addressing senior officials on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei instructed government officials not to tie things to the outcome of the talks in Vienna over how to remove U.S. sanctions and revive a 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“In planning for things, you should by no means keep waiting [for the outcome of the Vienna talks] and move things forward,” the Leader pointed out.

Since taking over as president since August 2021, President Ebrahim Raisi has said he will seek a revitalization of the nuclear deal but his government will not link the economy to the fate of the Vienna talks.

On the economic performance of the Raisi government over the last seven months, he said, “We are in a very serious economic situation and the measures of the government in separating economy from the (Vienna) talks, though very difficult, was done by the government.”

He praised the government’s economic performance by relying on domestic capacities.

Since the beginning of his administration, President Raisi has been insisting on prioritizing economic ties with neighbors and regional countries. His foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has also said the government will follow a balanced foreign policy with a focus on the East.

MP Kochekinejad said Iran is in a special economic situation and in order to overcome the problems it must focus on resistance economy.

“The country is in a difficult economic situation but the performance of the government in the economic area as in the in the nuclear talks have been good and praiseworthy,” the member of the Majlis Budget and Planning Committee remarked.

He expressed hope that the measures taken by the government would bear fruit soon and people feel it in their daily life.

