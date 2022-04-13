High-ranking Qatari team in Tehran to help unfreeze Iranian assets: report

TEHRAN — On Tuesday evening, a meeting was held between the Iranian authorities and a high-ranking Qatari delegation to review the executive mechanism for releasing Iran's blocked assets within the framework of a recent agreement, the Borna news agency reported.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Iranian Foreign Ministry and government’s economic bodies and the deputy foreign minister of Qatar.

On Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, confirmed the news of an agreement to release sums of the Iranian assets held in foreign banks because of the U.S. sanctions, saying the necessary framework to unblock a significant part of Iran’s frozen money has been “determined and agreed”.

He added that a senior delegation will travel to Tehran for the purpose by the end of the week.

The report comes as the talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, have hit a snag. The chief hurdle to resurrect the deal is due a refusal by the U.S. to delist the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) from foreign terrorist organizations (FTO).

The IRGC was blacklisted by the Trump administration to make it difficult for the next American administration to restore the JCPOA.