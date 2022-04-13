Iran wins two bronzes at ISSF World Cup in Rio

TEHRAN – Iranian shooters claimed the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Wednesday.

Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javed Foroughi took a bronze medal at the 10m air pistol mixed team after defeating Austrian team Sylvia Steiner and Richard Zechmeister 16-14 in the bronze medal match.

Iran also won a bronze medal at the air rifle team women.

The Iranian trio of Fatemeh Karamzadeh, Fatemeh Amini and Najmeh Khedmati defeated Stephanie Laura Scurrah Grundsoee, Christina Herskind and Anna Nielsen from Denmark 16-6 in the bronze medal match.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shooting World Cup event started on April 11 in Rio de Janeiro and will run until April 18.