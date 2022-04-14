ACL 2022: 10-man Sepahan fall short against Al Taawoun

TEHRAN – Al Taawoun boosted their hopes of a knockout stage berth after powering 3-0 past Sepahan in Group D of the AFC Champions League 2022 on Thursday.

Sepahan went to 10-man after Ezzat Pourghaz was shown a straight red card in the 10th minute.

With two minutes remaining to the first half, Nawaf Al Subhi opened the scoring for the Saudi Arabian team.

Zé Luís made the scoreboard 2-0 in the 46th minute and Yazeed Al Bakr scored the third goal in the 77th minute.

Sepahan will play Al Taawoun on April 18.