2022 ACL: Al Duhail down Sepahan

TEHRAN – Al Duhail brushed aside Sepahan football team 5-2 in the final Group D match in the 2022 AFC Champions League at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium Tuesday night.

Michael Olunga opened the scoring for Qatari giants in the 10th minute but Mohammad Nejadmahdi equalized the match in the 20th minute.

The Nigerian striker completed his brace in the 35th minute before Edmilson Junior making it 3-1 before the break.

Ferjani Sassi scored Al Duhail’s fourth goal in the 50th minute.

With eight minutes remaining, Sepahan midfielder Soroush Rafiei pulled a goal back but Junior made the scoreboard 5-2 in the injury time.

Al Duhail finished their group stage campaign top of the group on 15 points from five wins and a loss, while Sepahan stay third and therefore are eliminated after picking up seven points from five games.