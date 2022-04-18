2022 ACL: Sepahan held by Al Taawoun

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team of Iran were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun early Tuesday in Group D of the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Sumayhan Al Nabit scored for Al Taawoun in the 47th minute and Shahriar Moghanlou equalized the match in the 65th minute.

Al Duhail of Qatar beat Pakhtakor 3-0 and went top of the group with nine points. Al Taawoun are second with seven points and Sepahan remain in third place with four points.

Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor are bottom of the table with three points out of four matches.