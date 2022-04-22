2022 ACL: Sepahan beat Pakhtakor

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team from Iran earned a valuable 2-1 win over Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor in Group D of the 2022 AFC Champions League Friday night.

The scoring was opened in the 76th minute, when substitutes Milad Jahani and Sajad Shahbazadeh combined beautifully - the former with a cross from the left flank and the latter with a smashing volley into Sanjar Kuvvatov’s net.

Khojiakbar Alijonov equalized the match three minutes later.

Deep into stoppage time, Shahbazadeh got his second of the night when he met Reza Mirzaei’s low cross, tapping it into the net and breathing life into Sepahan’s bid for progression to the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League.

The final round of matches in Group D sees already-eliminated Pakhtakor take on hosts Al Taawoun FC, while Sepahan face Al Duhail SC on Tuesday.