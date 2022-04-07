Sepahan start 2022 ACL group stage on high

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team of Iran came from a goal down to beat Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor 3-1 in Group D of the 2022 AFC Champions League Thursday night.

In the match held at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia, Dragan Ceran gave Pakhtakor the lead in the 28th minute.

Shahriar Moghanlou scored back-to-back goals in the second half, coupled with Mohammad Reza Hosseini's effort to secure an opening day win.

Sepahan are scheduled to meet Al Duhail of Qatar and Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun on April 10 and 14 respectively.