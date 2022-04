TEHRAN - Iran's Foolad and Al Gharafa of Qatar settled for a 0-0 draw in Group C of the AFC Champions League 2022 on Thursday.

The match was held at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Foolad created so many chances in the match but their players failed to capitalize on them.

Foolad will play Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE and Turkmenistan’s Ahal on April 10 and 14 respectively.