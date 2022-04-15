Iranian police seize ancient relics from smuggler

TEHRAN – Six historical objects have recently been confiscated from a smuggler in Aligudarz, western Lorestan province, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Friday, CHTN reported.

“Six relics comprising a human-shaped object, two coins, a ring, a metal sculpture, and a small metal object in the shape of a human foot, were recovered by policemen during an inspection of a car,” Mohammdreza Moradian said.

The antiquity and historical importance of these six items are being studied by the cultural heritage experts in the province, the official added.

The culprit was detained in this regard and surrendered to judicial authorities for further investigation, he noted.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

ABU/AFM

