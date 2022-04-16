Iran to send two weightlifters to 2022 IWF Junior World Championships

TEHRAN – Alireza Yousefi and Yekta Jamali will represent Iran at the 2022 International World Federation’s (IWF) Junior World Championships.

The competition will be held in Heraklion, Greece from May 2 to 10.

Yousefi, who won a gold medal at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games, will compete at the men’s +109kg.

He registered a new record in the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Yousefi made 238kg in the clean and jerk and bettered the world junior record by one kilogram set by his compatriot Ali Davoudi in the 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China.

Jamali claimed Iran’s first-ever medal in the weightlifting championships in women’s division.

She won a bronze medal in the 87kg weight class at the 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Jamali lifted the 92kg in snatch and 116kg in clean and jerk. She won the bronze medal with a total of 208.