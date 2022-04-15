What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Sets of installation art by Hedyeh Khanali are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

Entitled “Block 48”, the exhibit will continue until May 9 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Painting

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mehdi Hosseini.

The exhibition will be running until May 6 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Mina Dideban are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Desiring and Standing”, the exhibition runs until April 25 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Elnaz Farajollahi are currently on view in an exhibition entitled “Psycho-Somatic” at Etemad Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until May 1 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* An exhibition of paintings by Shahruz Sadr is currently underway at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 3 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* Ehsan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Yasaman Khodabandeh, Elham Lashkari, Helya Hosseini, Nila Khodadadian, Mina Emdad, Faramrz Baser and several other artists.

The exhibit entitled “Hidden” will run until April 20 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by the students of art teacher Mohammad Mardi is currently underway at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Turning Points” will run until May 3 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Sculptures by Majid Guran are being shown in an exhibition now underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit named “Harlow” will run until April 29 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.



Drawing



* Dena Gallery is hosting an exhibition of drawings by Farshid Parsikia.

The exhibit will run until April 29 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.



Calligraphy

* Mojdeh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphy by a group of celebrated Iranian calligraphers, including Mohammad Ehsai, Nasrollah Afjei, Ali Shirazi, Javad Bakhtiari, Esrafilm Shirchi and Yadollah Kaboli.

The exhibit will run until April 29 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

