Commodities worth over $720m exported from South Khorasan in a year

TEHRAN- Products valued at $723.907 million were exported from South Khorasan province, in the east of Iran, during the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), a provincial official announced.

Hasan Rahimi-Zadeh, the director-general of the province’s customs department, put the weight of exported goods at 2.123 million tons.

He said that export from South Khorasan province in the past year fell 14 percent in value and 40 percent in weight, from its preceding year.

The official named cement, light hydrocarbons, ceramics and tiles, gas oil, distilled fuel oil, dates, bitumen and rebar as the major exported items and Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan and Turkmenistan as the main export destinations.

As previously announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400, as compared to its previous year.

Alireza Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for its preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official underlined.

