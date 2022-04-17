GHS Index: Iran ranks 90th in dealing with pandemics

TEHRAN – The 2021 Global Health Security Index, which measures the capacities of 195 countries to prepare for epidemics and pandemics, has ranked Iran 90th in the world.

The GHS Index is the first comprehensive assessment and benchmarking of health security and related capabilities across the 195 countries across six categories and 37 indicators.

The Index is a project of the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and was developed with Economist Impact, which aims to spur measurable changes in national health security and improve the international capability to address one of the world’s most omnipresent risks: infectious disease outbreaks that can lead to international epidemics and pandemic

Although many countries were able to quickly develop capacities to address COVID-19, all countries remain dangerously unprepared for meeting future epidemic and pandemic threats, potentially more devastating than COVID-19.

The results of the 2021 Index show that even as many countries proved they could ramp up new capacities during the emergency—including setting up labs and creating cohorts of contact tracers to follow the spread of COVID-19—some responses were crippled by long-unaddressed weaknesses, such as lack of healthcare surge capacity and critical medical supplies.

Iran ranks 90th out of 195 countries with a score of 36.5 out of 100.

In this report, there are data and research-based on 6 categories of prevention, diagnosis, and reporting rapid response, health systems, commitments to improve financial capacity and global norms, and high-risk and risky environment.

In the “Prevention” index, Iran ranks 46th with a score of 28.4 out of 100 on the global average.

In the “Health Systems” index, the country gained a score of 39.4 and is ranked 70th among countries in the world with a score of 31.5.

In the “Commitments to Improve Financial Capacity and Global Norms” index, Iran is ranked 185 with a global average score of 47.8 and an overall score of 27.1.

In general, the first country in this index is the United States and the last is Somalia.

FB/MG