Problems of industrial units discussed at TCCIMA meeting

TEHRAN - The 85th meeting of the dialogue council of the government and the Tehran Province’s private sector was held on Monday, in which the representatives of industrial units and production companies raised issues facing their businesses.

The meeting was attended by Governor-General of Tehran Province Mohsen Mansouri and Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Head Masoud Khansari, as well as the representatives of the province’s private sector, the portal of TCCIMA reported.

During the gathering, the government and private sector representatives mentioned the shortage of skilled workforce in production units located in industrial parks as a major problem facing the industrial units and proposed employing foreign citizens with work permits as a solution to this problem.

Speaking in this meeting, Acting Head of the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO)’s Tehran Office Saeid Sadeghi stated that the workforce index in the industrial sector of Tehran province is 36 percent.

He noted that the industrial parks of Tehran province lacked 2,548 skilled workforces.

Sadeghi also mentioned the lack of a proper transportation system for the commute of the workers to industrial parks, as well as low wages as other causes of workforce shortages in these parks.

EF/MA