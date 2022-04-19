Major economic issues explored at TCCIMA board meeting

TEHRAN - The first meeting of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s Board of Representatives in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) was held on Tuesday, during which the attendees discussed major economic issues.

The meeting, which was the 33rd gathering of the TCCIMA board members, was attended by TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari and the heads of the chamber’s specialized committees, the TCCIMA portal reported.

Speaking at the meeting, Khansari referred to the latest report of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) on the country’s economic growth and said: "According to this report, the country’s economic growth in the first nine months of the previous year was 4.1 percent with oil and without oil, the figure was 3.4 percent."

The Statistics Center of Iran (SCI) has also announced different and higher figures of 5.1 percent and 3.8 percent for the economic growth with and without oil, respectively, Khansari said.

Fortunately, these figures show that the country’s economy is in a better situation than the previous years, he added.

EF/MA