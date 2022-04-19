TEDPIX gains 11,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 11,221 points to 1.513 million on Tuesday.

Over 10.334 billion securities worth 61.478 trillion rials (about $228 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 7,347 points, and the second market’s index climbed 25,288 points.

TEDPIX returned to the level of above 1.5m points on Monday.

The index rose 9,000 points to 1.454 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, the indices of Iran Khodro Investment Development Company (IKIDO), Social Security Investment Company (SSIC), Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), Saipa Company, and Isfahan Oil Refinery were the mostly followed ones during the past week.

MA/MA