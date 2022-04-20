TEDPIX loses 818 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 818 points to 1.512 million on Wednesday.

Over 9.956 billion securities worth 58.561 trillion rials (about $212.9 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index gained 182 points, but the second market’s index dropped 4,062 points.

TEDPIX returned to the level of above 1.5m points on Monday.

The index rose 9,000 points to 1.454 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, the indices of Iran Khodro Investment Development Company (IKIDO), Social Security Investment Company (SSIC), Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), Saipa Company, and Isfahan Oil Refinery were the mostly followed ones during the past week.

