Annual export from Chabahar port up 3.5 folds

TEHRAN- Export from Chabahar port, in the southeast of Iran, rose by 3.5 folds in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), as compared to its previous year, a provincial official announced.

Behrooz Aqaei, the director-general of Sistan-Baluchestan province, where the port lies, also said that increasing traffic of ships and commodities in the port is on the agenda of his department’s activity in the current year.

As Iran's only oceanic port on the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar port holds great significance for the country both politically and economically. The country has taken serious measures for developing this port in order to improve the country’s maritime trade.

In this regard, the Islamic Republic has been welcoming investors from all over the world to take part in the development of this port and benefit from its distinguished position as a trade hub in the region.

Chabahar port consists of Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti terminals, each of which has five berth facilities. The port is located in Iran’s Sistan-Balouchestan Province and is about 120 kilometers southwest of Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, where the China-funded Gwadar port is situated.

In May 2016, India, Iran, and Afghanistan signed a trilateral agreement for the strategically-located Chabahar to give New Delhi access to Kabul and Central Asia.

Based on an agreement with Iran, India is going to install and operate modern loading and unloading equipment including mobile harbor cranes in Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar.

