Frank Cottrell Boyce’s “Millions” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Millions”, the first novel by British screenwriter Frank Cottrell Boyce, has been published in Persian.

Originally published in early 2004, the novel has been translated into Persian by Shahla Entezarian. Ofoq has acquired the copyrights to the Persian edition of the book.

It was a one-in-a-million chance. A bag crammed with cash comes tumbling out of the air and lands right at Damian’s feet. Suddenly the Cunningham brothers are rich. Very rich. They can buy anything they want.

There’s just one problem -- they have only seventeen days to spend all the money before it becomes worthless. And the crooks who stole the cash in the first place are closing in -- fast.

The novel is an adaptation of Cottrell Boyce’s screenplay for the film “Millions”, although it was released six months before the film in September.

Set in England just before the British adoption of the euro (a fictional event) the story features two boys who must decide what to do with a windfall in expiring currency.

Cottrell Boyce won the annual Carnegie Medal from the British librarians, recognizing the year’s best children’s book published in the UK. “Millions” was an integral part of the annual Liverpool Reads campaign in his home city.

Besides winning the Carnegie Medal from the British librarians, "Millions" made the shortlists for the Guardian Children's Fiction Prize and the Branford Boase Award.

Cottrell Boyce is also an occasional actor. In addition to original scripts, he has also adapted novels for the screen.

His novel “Framed” was shortlisted for the Whitbread Book of the Year as well as the Carnegie Medal.

He adapted the novel into a screenplay for a 2009 BBC television film. His 2009 novel “Cosmic” has also been shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal.

He is married and the father of seven children.

Photo: A combination photo shows writer Frank Cottrell Boyce and the front cover of the Persian translation of his novel “Millions”.

