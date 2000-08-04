Free Press, One of the Pillars of Political Development

TEHRAN Dr. Mohsen Rahami, professor of law at the University of Tehran, said, "In all societies, the most important pillar of development is a free press. Clarity in imparting information, as it is, not as people would like it to be, is one of the most important aspects of journalism." "The existence of political currents in a country, which are against clear information, endangers journalists who wish to impart the news accurately to the people." Rahami said he considers the role of the Majlis and the government very significant for providing security for journalists. He said that the Majlis, by passing laws to protect journalists, as well as the government, by executing those laws, can be the supporters of journalists.

Rahami said, "Unfortunately, today in our country we are witness to the Judiciary's clash with newspapers and their managing directors, which has caused the closure of many publications and has placed the lives of hundreds of journalists in danger.

It is not in harmony with justice for many innocent people to pay the penalty for the accusation of one." With respect to the lack of response by officials to journalists regarding the incident of the University Dormitory, Rahami said, "This returns to the lack of political development of a country, that an official believes that a journalist is his competitor, and adopts a defensive posture against the journalist. Whereas if we consider a journalist to be a connection between the responsible official and the people, we will not face such difficulty in confronting a journalist." In return, it is expected of a journalist to have sincerity in imparting information to the public and in reflecting viewpoints, he or she would present the pros and cons of a subject." Mohammad Naimipour, a member of the editorial room of the banned daily Mosharekat, and a representative in the Sixth Majlis, said to the TEHRAN TIMES, "To be sure, a free flow of information is one of the most important tools for the country's development.

Without a free press, political development is not possible.

The cost of journalism in our country is exorbitant. A journalist who has the capability and power for presenting accurate information, due to the pressures to which he is subjected, will soon be placed out of the circle." With regard to the class between officials and the press, Naimipour said, "This group of officials consider the press and the media as a tool for propagating their views, whereas if they believe in the supervisory role of the press, they would not face the press as such, for it is the right of each free publication to enter into the large and minute issues of the country."