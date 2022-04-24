Twin Ab-Anbar undergoes restoration 

TEHRAN – A twin historical Ab-Anbar (cistern) in the city of Na’in, the central province of Isfahan, has undergone some rehabilitation works, Na’in’s tourism chief has said.

Having been abandoned and unused for several decades, this cistern with a unique architectural style and two reservoirs, is now being restored and revived by a team of restorers, Mahmoud Madanian explained on Sunday.

This cistern is one of the most important water reserves in the area that can supply water to local residents in time of need, the official added.

Because the cisterns in this city have been the main source of drinking water storage throughout history, especially in the last few years, as a result of low rainfall and water shortage, their restoration has always been a priority, he mentioned.

The historical structure has been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The term Ab-Anbar is common throughout Iran as a designation for roofed underground water cisterns. It associates with water management systems in arid areas that are reliant on permanent springs or seasonal rainwater.

Such underground reservoirs or Ab-Anbars are parts of the iconic qanat systems, which rely on snow-fed streams flowing down from surrounding mountains.

Qanats, according to UNESCO, provide exceptional testimony to cultural traditions and civilizations in desert areas with an arid climate.

The history of Na’in dates back to nearly 2000 years, which makes it one of the oldest continuously settled towns on the Iranian plateau.

