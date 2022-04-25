Shahla Nazerian, voice of Ingrid Bergman in “Casablanca”, deceased at 75

TEHRAN – Iranian dubber Shahla Nazerian who lent her voice to many characters in the world’s acclaimed movies has passed away due to heart failure on Monday. She was 75.

She was the widow of Hossein Erfani, the renowned voice actor who died in 2018.

Their daughter, Mahsa, who is also a voice actor, confirmed her mother’s death in reports published in Persian news outlets.

She said that the funeral will be held in the Artists’ Section of the Behesht Zahra Cemetery in Tehran on Wednesday.

Nazerian began her career in dubbing in 1962 by voicing child and minor characters.

Due to her great talent for dubbing, Nazerian was able to convince her managers to exploit her for voicing leading characters.

She did one of her greatest performances by voicing Ingrid Bergman in director Michael Curtiz’s 1942 romantic drama “Casablanca”, in which Erfani lent his voice to Humphrey Bogart.

Her voice was also behind dozens of characters portrayed by Sophia Loren, Diane Keaton, Faye Dunaway, Lauren Bacall, Catherine Spaak, Elizabeth Taylor, Julie Christie, Catherine Deneuve and several other actresses.

She also played roles in several Iranian TV series, including “The Story of a City”, and radio dramas in “Friday Morning with You”, a popular program which was aired on Fridays during the 1980s and 1990s.

Photo: Voice actor Shahla Nazerian in an undated photo.

