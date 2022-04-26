Ramsar Convention Museum to be established

TEHRAN – The Ramsar Convention Museum will be launched in the northern city of Ramsar with the participation of the private sector, Shahram Fadakar, the director of the Ramsar regional center for education and research in Central and West Asia, has stated.

“This museum will be located in a part of the Mazandaran’s Ramsar museum palace and will include published sources and documents along with the approvals of the Ramsar Convention, historical images, and other items related to this convention that is exposed to the public and environmental enthusiasts in particular.

The Convention on Wetlands is an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. Also, in order to introduce the role of wetlands, part of the museum’s untouched environment will be turned into an artificial wetland so that visitors at different levels are informed about the ecological functions of the wetlands,” he explained.

It was adopted in the Iranian city of Ramsar in 1971 and came into force in 1975. Since then, almost 90% of UN member states, from all the world’s geographic regions, have acceded to becoming “Contracting Parties”.

Wetlands are indispensable for the countless benefits or “ecosystem services” that they provide humanity, ranging from freshwater supply, food and building materials, and biodiversity, to flood control, groundwater recharge, and climate change mitigation.

Yet study after study demonstrates that wetland area and quality continue to decline in most regions of the world. As a result, the ecosystem services that wetlands provide to people are compromised.

Managing wetlands is a global challenge and the Convention presently counts 172 countries as Contracting Parties, which recognize the value of having one international treaty dedicated to a single ecosystem.

The Convention uses a broad definition of wetlands. This includes all lakes and rivers, underground aquifers, swamps and marshes, wet grasslands, peatlands, oases, estuaries, deltas, tidal flats, mangroves, and other coastal areas, coral reefs, and all human-made sites such as fish ponds, rice paddies, reservoirs, and salt pans.

In Iran, 141 wetlands with ecological value with an area of over 3 million hectares have been identified, of which 25 wetlands are designated as wetlands of international importance (registered in the Ramsar Convention) covering more than 1.4 million hectares and four sites are biosphere reserves.

