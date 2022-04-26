Iran’s National Orchestra to perform in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Orchestra is scheduled to give a concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on May 19 and 20.

Entitled “From Oud Lajan to Azarbaijan”, the performance will be conducted by Shahram Tavakoli.

Vocalists Navid Noruzi and Mehdi Mohammadi will accompany the orchestra during the performance.

The orchestra is due to perform a repertoire of popular pieces by famous Iranian composers, including Ali Tajvidi, Parviz Yahaqi, Farhad Fakhreddini, and Hossein Zandian as well as Azarbaijani musicians such as Khayyam Mirzazadeh, Jahangir Jahangirov, and Ali Salimi.

Oud Lajan is a historical neighborhood in downtown Tehran and a tourist destination in the Iranian capital.

