“The Red Tenda of Bologna” published in Persian

TEHRAN – English art critic, novelist, and poet John Berger’s 2007 book “The Red Tenda of Bologna” has been published in Persian.

Mohsen Azarm is the translator of the book published by Cheshmeh Publications, a major publishing house in Tehran.

The book is a dreamlike meditation on memory, food, paintings, a fond uncle, and the improbable beauty of Bologna, from the visionary thinker and art critic.

John Berger was born in London in 1926. His acclaimed works of both fiction and non-fiction include the seminal “Ways of Seeing” and the novel “G.”, which won the Booker Prize in 1972. In 1962 he left Britain permanently, to live in a small village in the French Alps. He died in 2017.

ABU/MG