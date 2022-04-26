Antonio Guerra Peixe named Iran beach handball coach

TEHRAN - Antonio Guerra Peixe has been named as new head coach of Iran beach handball coach.

The Brazilian well-known coach will lead Iran in the 2022 Beach Handball World Championships.

Guerra Peixe has won five gold medals out of eight World Beach Handball Championships.

The competition will be ninth edition of the championship which will be held from June 21 to 26 at Crete, Greece under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).

It will be first time in history that the championship will be organized by Hellenic Handball Federation.