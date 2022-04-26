Ancient burial places discovered in northern Iran

TEHRAN – Archaeologists have discovered ancient burial spaces during a special survey they conducted in Rudsar, northern Iran.

Preliminary investigation suggests the burial places and their associated structures date from different historical eras, the provincial tourism chief said on Tuesday.

Arranged by Gilan province’s tourism directorate, the study is aimed to reveal possible historical layers disappearing beneath the modern town, Vali Jahani said.

"We hope to find valuable information about the cultural background of Rudsar when results of the survey are obtained.”

According to historical texts, Rudsar rose to prominence as a prosperous coast town in the early Islamic era, the official added.

Gilan is well-known for its rich Iron Age cemeteries such as Marlik that have been excavated over the past century. It was once within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Sophisticated Rasht, the capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz Mountain range.

AFM