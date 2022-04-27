“Radiograph of a Family” wins grand jury prize at Seattle film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Firuzeh Khosrovani’s “Radiograph of a Family” has won the grand jury prize in the documentary competition of the 48th Seattle International Film Festival.

In “Radiograph of a Family”, which is a co-production of Iran, Switzerland and Norway, Khosrovani investigates her parents’ unusual marriage in this documentary steeped in bittersweet history. Hossein, a radiologist, is secular and sophisticated, while his young bride Tayi is a devout Muslim, shocked by her new husband’s Western tastes.

Khosrovani creates a poetic portrait of a fraught but loving relationship set against 1960s Switzerland and revolutionary-era Iran using family photos, other archival materials, recreated and imagined dialogue, and the geographical dimensions of her childhood home.

Winners of the festival were announced on Sunday as “Klondike”, a 2022 Ukrainian drama film directed by Maryna Er Gorbach, received the grand jury prize in the official competition.

The film stars Oxana Cherkashyna as a pregnant woman living near the Ukrainian-Russian border during the War in Donbas and the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

Andrea Brusa and Marco Scotuzzi from Italy won the grand jury prize in the New Directors Competition for their film “Lonely Voices”.

In the Audience Awards section, the best film went to “Know Your Place” directed by Zia Mohajerjasbi from the USA.

“The Territory”, a Brazil-Denmark-USA co-production directed by Alex Pritz was selected as best documentary.

The best short film award in this section was given to “Long Line of Ladies” directed by Reyka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome from the USA.

American actress Dale Dickey won the best performance award for her role in “A Love Song” and the award for best director went to Horacio Gomez Alcala for “Finlandia”, a co-production between Spain and Mexico.

Photo: “Radiograph of a Family” by Firuzeh Khosravani.



