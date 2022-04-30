Kati Marton’s biography of Angela Merkel comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – “The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel”, Kati Marton’s biography of German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been published in Persian.

Translated by Saeid Kalati, the book has been published by Saless in Tehran.

The book details the extraordinary rise and political brilliance of the most powerful—and elusive—woman in the world.

Merkel has always been an outsider. A pastor’s daughter raised in Soviet-controlled East Germany, she spent her twenties working as a research chemist, entering politics only after the fall of the Berlin Wall. And yet within fifteen years, she had become chancellor of Germany and, before long, the unofficial leader of the West.

In this “masterpiece of discernment and insight” (The New York Times Book Review), acclaimed biographer Marton sets out to pierce the mystery of Merkel’s unlikely ascent. With unparalleled access to the chancellor’s inner circle and a trove of records only recently come to light, she teases out the unique political genius that had been the secret to Merkel’s success.

No modern leader so ably confronted Russian aggression, enacted daring social policies, and calmly unified an entire continent in an era when countries are becoming more divided. Again and again, she cleverly outmaneuvered strongmen like Putin and Trump, and weathered surprisingly complicated relationships with allies like Obama and Macron.

Famously private, the woman who emerges from this “impressively researched” (The Wall Street Journal) account is a role model for anyone interested in gaining and keeping power while staying true to one’s moral convictions.

At once a “riveting” (Los Angeles Review of Books) political biography, an intimate human portrait, and a revelatory look at successful leadership in action, The Chancellor brings forth one of the most extraordinary women of our time.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Kati Marton’s book “The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel”.

MMS/YAW