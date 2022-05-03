Iran, the U.S. share spoils at 2022 IFCPF Men’s World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran and the U.S. shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the Group C fixture at the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) Men’s World Cup on Tuesday.

In the match held in Salou, Spain, Abbas Torabi scored both goals for Iran.

Andrew Bremer and Joshua Alan Brunais were on target for the U.S.

Iran will meet Australia in Group C in their next match.

The tournament will run through to May 16, with matches being held at the Futbol Salou Sports Complex in Salou, which is outside Barcelona.

The Women’s World Cup is planned to start on May 7.