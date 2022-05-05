Iran defeat Australia at 2022 IFCPF Men’s World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Australia in the Group C fixture at the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) Men’s World Cup on Thursday.

Yaser Rostami and Hossein Tizbor scored for the Iranian team in Salou, Spain.

Iran had been held 2-2 by the U.S. in their opening match.

The tournament will run through to May 16, with matches being held at the Futbol Salou Sports Complex in Salou, which is outside Barcelona.

The Women’s World Cup is planned to start on May 7.