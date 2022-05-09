Iran into 2022 IFCPF Men’s World Cup semis

TEHRAN – Iran defeated England 3-1 on Monday to book a place at the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) Men’s World Cup semifinals.

Mehdi Bakhshi and Ehsan Masoumzadeh (two goals) scored for Iran in the match while Sam Dewhirst scored England’s sole goal.

Iran started the campaign with a 2-2 draw against the U.S. and defeated 2-0 in Group C.

The Iranian team will meet powerhouse Brazil on Thursday.

The tournament will run through to May 16, with matches being held at the Futbol Salou Sports Complex in Salou, which is outside Barcelona.

The Women’s World Cup is planned to start on May 7.