TEHRAN – Iran lost to Ukraine 1-0 in the final match of the 2022 IFCPF Men’s World Cup on Sunday.

Ivan Donenko scored the only goal of the match.

Brazil became third, beating the U.S. 2-0 in bronze medal match.

Iran started the campaign with a 2-2 draw with the U.S. and earned three successive win over Australia, England and Brazil in the competition held in Salou, Spain.